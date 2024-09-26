The passing of Uzbekistan’s Law on Protection of Children From all Forms of Violence by the Senate demonstrates the country’s commitment to safeguarding its youngest and most vulnerable citizens. But, as with any law, its power lies not only in its existence but in its implementation, writes Antonia Luedeke, chief of Child Protection at UNICEF Uzbekistan. The upcoming Global Conference on Ending Violence Against Children presents an ideal moment to reinforce Uzbekistan’s national commitment in this area and to turn progressive laws into realities.

There is a global momentum on Ending Violence Against Children. With six years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, governments, civil society, UN agencies, academia, and the private sector are stimulating national action to meet global targets set against violence. A series of events, including the upcoming Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Bogotá, Colombia, in November this year, have been lined up. This event marks a crucial opportunity for nations to reaffirm their commitment to ending violence against children and to make concrete pledges to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 16.2.

While most countries have ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, with explicit articles on child protection and several provisions addressing violence, violence against children remains a global problem. Violence is as pervasive as it is multifaceted, taking place in homes, schools, communities, and, more recently, online-sadly, often at the hands of those children are supposed to trust.

Violence manifests as physical, sexual, and psychological abuse on children, yet the phenomenon of violence against children is often misconstrued as a private family issue. This limited understanding causes many communities to resist protective measures, believing they infringe on family autonomy or cultural norms.

Equally, violence is a complex issue, fueled by multiple interconnected factors, including deeply rooted social and gender norms and power imbalances. It is therefore imperative that a global call to action signals the international community’s commitment to a concerted, multifaceted approach to ending violence against children.

Yet global action is only successful, when it builds on the momentum of country efforts. Here in Uzbekistan, the country is to be applauded for demonstrating political will and implementing reforms to address violence against children. A recent highlight is the passage of Uzbekistan’s Law on the Protection of Children From all Forms of Violence by the Senate of the Olij Majlis — a monumental milestone in the protection of children’s rights. It demonstrates Uzbekistan’s commitment to safeguarding its youngest and most vulnerable citizens.

This law sets the foundation for a future where every child in Uzbekistan is free from violence, exploitation, and abuse. But, as with any law, its power lies not only in its existence but in its implementation.

The pledge: moving from legislation to implementation

Ahead of the Global Ministerial Conference, countries are being called to submit pledges by 25 October 2024. Uzbekistan can take this global opportunity to make a national commitment that aligns with the law and accelerates its implementation. A strong pledge could focus on three key breakthrough areas identified for global action:

Parent and Caregiver Support: Uzbekistan could commit to providing universal access to parenting support programmes that prevent abuse and neglect while promoting nurturing care. This would ensure that parents and caregivers across the country receive the education and resources they need to raise children in a safe, loving environment. Safe and Enabling School Environments: Uzbekistan could pledge to integrate positive discipline and anti-bullying programmes into all teacher training curricula by 2025. This would not only protect children from violence in schools but also create an educational environment where children feel safe and supported. Response and Support Services: Uzbekistan could commit to establishing multidisciplinary teams in each district to deliver child-centered, gender-sensitive services to victims of violence, including health, justice, and social support. This pledge would ensure that all children have access to the care they need to recover and thrive.

These pledges would not only demonstrate Uzbekistan’s leadership on the global stage but would also provide a clear roadmap for turning the law into tangible protection for children.

A personal call to action: why this matters to me

As someone who has dedicated years to the field of child protection, I have seen both the devastating effects of violence on children and the transformative power of effective interventions. I believe that every child-no matter where they are-deserves the right to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment.

Working in this area has taught me that laws, when properly enforced, can bring hope and security to countless children. The passage of this law is a significant step forward, and I feel both professionally and personally invested in seeing it implemented fully. It gives me hope that children in Uzbekistan will have a better chance at living without the fear of violence and abuse.

A call to action: protecting our children’s future

Uzbekistan’s commitment to ending violence against children is a moral imperative. The law has given us the tools we need to protect children, but it is up to us to wield them effectively. We must act now, with urgency and resolve, to ensure that the law is implemented across the country and that every child, regardless of where they live, is safe from violence.

The upcoming Global Ministerial Conference presents an ideal moment to reinforce Uzbekistan’s national commitment. By making a bold pledge, Uzbekistan can inspire other nations to follow suit, ensuring that together, we make the world a safer place for all children.