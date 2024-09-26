The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) on 25 September launched an election observation mission for the 27 October parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan, following an official invitation from Uzbekistan’s national authorities.

According to the organization’s website, the mission is led by Douglas Wake and consists of a core team of 14 international experts based in Tashkent, along with 26 long-term observers who will be deployed across the country starting 2 October.

Additionally, ODIHR will request 300 short-term observers, who are expected to arrive just before election day.

“The mission will assess the conduct of the election in accordance with OSCE commitments, international standards for democratic elections and national legislation,” the statement said.

“Observers will closely monitor all aspects of the election process, including pre- and post-election activities. Specific areas of focus include the legal framework, campaign conduct (including social networks), the functioning of the election administration at all levels, the resolution of election disputes and media coverage. The observers will also evaluate the implementation of previous ODIHR recommendations,” the OSCE said.

The mission will present its preliminary findings at a press conference the day after the elections. A final report, which will include an assessment of the entire election process and recommendations, will be published in the months following the elections.