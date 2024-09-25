The Senate of the Oliy Majlis on 20 September approved amendments to the law on the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in Uzbekistan.

Commenting on the amendments, senator Anvar Tuychiyev said that recently, various foreign citizens had made public statements and actions that contradict the state sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of Uzbekistan, while provoking interstate, social, national, racial and religious enmity, and discrediting the honor, dignity and history of the people of Uzbekistan.

Current legislation lacks legal measures against foreign citizens and stateless persons who engage in such activities, he added.

Under the new law, foreign citizens and stateless persons who commit such acts will be deemed “undesirable” for stay in Uzbekistan and will be added to a special register. The platform will be managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The list will be compiled based on submissions from kengashes (councils) of the Legislative Chamber or the Senate, as well as from authorized state bodies.

The law envisages a five-year ban on entry to Uzbekistan for individuals on the register, prohibiting them from opening bank accounts, acquiring real estate, participating in privatization of state property or entering into financial and contractual relations.

Persons temporarily or permanently residing in Uzbekistan will be given 10 days to leave the country. If they fail to comply, they will be deported, or forcibly expelled from the country.

“Undesirable” individuals will remain on the list for five years, though they may be removed sooner if they eliminate the reasons for their inclusion.

According to the senator, the legislation and experience of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine and China were taken into consideration.

The law must be signed by president of Uzbekistan to take effect.

In December 2023, co-chairman of the “A Just Russia” party Zakhar Prilepin proposed (link in Russian) annexing Uzbekistan and other former Soviet Union territories to the Russian Federation.

The Norwegian Helsinki committee, a non-governmental organization that monitors compliance with OSCE human rights standards, expressed concern that the amendments violate international norms on freedom of expression and pose a risk to Uzbekistan’s isolation.