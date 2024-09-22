President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received credentials from news ambassadors Smita Pant of India, Won Do-young of the Republic of Korea, Daadanhuu Batbaatar of Mongolia, Manfred Huterer of Germany, Gideon Lustig of Israel and Toivo Klaar of the European Union on 20 September.

The head of the state congratulated the diplomats with their appointments and underscored the growing importance of their roles in the context of global instability and change, the press service of the president said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to the “Uzbekistan-2030” strategy, which focuses on building a democratic society, liberalizing the economy, modernizing infrastructure and creating opportunities for business and investors.

While addressing each ambassador, the president highlighted key points in Uzbekistan’s relationships with their respective countries:

India: Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that strategic partnership has reached a new level, with a 30% increase in bilateral trade, joint ventures, and enhanced tourism and regional ties.

South Korea: The president called South Korea “a proven strategic partner and a close friend in Asia” and emphasized strong ties reflected in cultural institutions like the Children’s Hospital and the House of Korean Culture. He also highlighted the significant contributions of the Korean diaspora in Uzbekistan.

Mongolia: Following president Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh’s recent visit to Tashkent, Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed the need to implement reached agreements and bolster cooperation within the UN, SCO and other international organizations.

Germany: Shavkat Mirziyoyev acknowledged Germany as a key European partner, noting a doubling of trade and joint ventures in recent years, with a tenfold increase in investments. He emphasized expectations for greater cooperation in culture, education, migration and tourism.

Israel: The president highlighted economic ties and expressed hope for increased bilateral cooperation, while also emphasizing Uzbekistan’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Middle East conflict in accordance with international laws.

European Union: The president called the EU a “reliable and proven partner” for Uzbekistan. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. “We intend to cooperate with the European side in such topical areas as intensification of political contacts, continuation of open and constructive dialogue on human rights and strengthening democratic institutions, search for new growth points in the areas of economy, investment, transport and communications, along with facilitation of visa regime for mutual travel of our citizens,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.