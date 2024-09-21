Uzbekistan’s national futsal team lost to Costa Rica in the final match of the third round of the group stage of the Futsal World Cup. The match, held in Tashkent on 20 September, ended with a 5−3 victory for Costa Rica.

The first half concluded in Costa Rica’s favor (2−1). Uzbekistan briefly took the lead in the second half (3−2), but in the 32nd minute Ikhtiyor Ropiev received a second yellow card after committing multiple fouls within two minutes. The rivals then scored three unanswered goals to secure the win.

Uzbekistan drew 3−3 with the Netherlands in the first round, while in the second suffered a 4−1 loss to Paraguay.

Uzbekistan finished at the bottom of Group A with just 1 point from three matches.

Costa Rica advanced to the playoffs in the third place. Paraguay topped the group, with the Netherlands coming second.



Costa Rica 5−3 Uzbekistan



03'13″ Edwin Cubillo (1:0, video)



13'36″ Mashrab Adilov (1:1)



19'18″ Yosel Leon (2:1)



26'07″ Ilkhomjon Khamroev (2:2)



29'33″ Samariddin Berkinov (2:3)



31'25″ Ikhtiyor Ropiev (suspension)



31'33″ Diego Chavarria (3:3)



32'07″ Minor Cabalceta (4:3)



37'16″ Jean Salas (5:3)





About the tournament

The Futsal World Cup takes place from 14 September to 6 October across three cities of Uzbekistan: Andijan, Bukhara and Tashkent. Twenty-four teams are participating in the tournament, divided into six groups. Portugal is the reigning world champion, having won the title in 2021.

The top two teams from each group, along with four best third-placed teams, will advance to the playoffs.

At the previous, 2021 World Cup, Uzbekistan lost to Iran in the round of 16.