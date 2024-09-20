The US Agency for International Development (USAID) added $6.1 million in new funding to its Development Objective Grant Agreement (DOAG) with Ministry of Preschool and School Education, raising the total amount invested to over $47 million, the US Embassy in Tashkent said.

The new funding will bolster ongoing programs which support improving foundational skills for primary school students through inclusive education and equipping youth in grades 8−11 with essential entrepreneurship and economic skills needed to secure jobs and participate in the economy of the future.

Since the signing of the DOAG agreement in 2019, USAID’s investments in Uzbekistan’s education sector have focused on enhancing early grade reading and math, improving English language fluency, advancing information and communications technology skills and developing employability skills.

“Investing in education is an investment in a brighter future for everyone. By providing quality education we not only empower individuals with the skills and knowledge that they need, but also pave the way for a more prosperous, equitable, and stable society,” USAID mission director in Uzbekistan David Hoffman explained.