Uzbekistan views Germany as a crucial partner in achieving its national sustainable development goals, president Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated at the second Central Asia — Germany summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday. The event was attended by regional presidents and German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the summit, president Mirziyoyev outlined Uzbekistan’s vision for strengthening cooperation between Central Asia and Germany, emphasizing several key areas of collaboration:

1. Strategic regional partnership: Mirziyoyev proposed adoption of a long-term plan for developing strategic partnership between Central Asia and Germany in priority areas.

2. Investment and technological collaboration: He called for increased involvement of leading German companies and banks in projects within special economic and industrial zones in the border regions. He also suggested the creation of a joint Council of investors and entrepreneurs.

3. Critical raw materials: Uzbekistan seeks partnership in critical raw materials, underpinned by advanced German knowledge and technologies.

4. Green energy cooperation: The head of the state proposed to consider the possibility of launching an energy dialogue between Central Asian countries with Germany.

5. Climate change response: He emphasized Uzbekistan’s interest in adopting German technologies for rational water use, modernizing irrigation systems, preserving biodiversity and training environmental specialists.

6. Transport corridors: The president said poor transport infrastructure was a major obstacle to deeper cooperation. “We are counting on Germany’s help in attracting European institutions to develop alternative transport routes linking Central Asia with Europe,” he said.

Other topics president addressed

The president of Uzbekistan also called for adopting a plan of cultural events, including Central Asian art and cinema days in German cities.

He highlighted the launch of a partnership platform for leading universities, expansion of dual education programs in Uzbekistan and increased training for German language teachers.

“Uzbekistan also considers it important to continue close cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism and cybercrime,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

“The security situation in Central Asia is inseparable from the processes in Afghanistan. We believe that it is important not to aggravate the humanitarian crisis in this country, which has actually been left alone with its problems,” the president stressed.

He added that Uzbekistan was ready to cooperate with Germany and other European partners on joint projects aimed at integrating Afghanistan into the regional economic cooperation.

“Uzbekistan is committed to further strengthening the potential for multifaceted cooperation with Germany in Central Asia,” the president concluded.