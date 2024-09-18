Four people died following an accident at the “25 Years of Independence” (M-25) gas field in Baysun district of Surkhandarya region on Tuesday, press secretary of president of Uzbekistan Sherzod Asadov confirmed to Gazeta.uz.

The victims were employees of a contract organization working at the site, he said. Their identities have been confirmed.

Earlier, several sources in Baysun district, including hospital staff, told Gazeta.uz about four fatalities.

Eleven others sought medical aid, although not all of them required hospitalization. As of 4:00 PM on Wednesday, one worker remained hospitalized.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was briefed on the accident immediately. He issued necessary instructions and continues to receive real-time updates on the situation, Sherzod Asadov noted.

Heads of relevant ministries and organizations have flown to the district where the accident had occurred. Foreign specialists have also been invited in to assist in managing the aftermath of the accident.