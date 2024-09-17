“Uzbekistan is a very important partner for us, also for the near future,” chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz said in Samarkand where he was on an official visit during 15−16 September. This was his first visit to the country.

At the talks, which took place after Olaf Scholz and Shavkat Mirziyoyev toured the sights of the historical city, president of Uzbekistan noted the “historical importance” of the visit, the first of such level in 22 years.

“We consider this as a proof of your special attention to further development of multi-faceted Uzbek-German relations and support of the reforms in New Uzbekistan,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s press service quoted his as saying.

In 2023, trade turnover between the two countries exceeded 1 billion euros. Since the beginning of 2024, German companies invested in Uzbekistan 800 million euros, the statement said.

Prior to the visit, a Program of industrial and technological partnership was developed. It covers areas like green energy, chemical industry, critical materials, machinery building, textile, construction materials and others.

The sides called for continuation of active contacts between the governments, parliaments and regions. They also agreed to continue regular consultations on international and regional matters, particularly on the situation in Afghanistan.

Photo: Press service of the president of Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to resume the regular flights of the Lufthansa air company to Uzbekistan. The carrier opened flights to Tashkent in 1993, but stopped them in 2001. The flights resumed in 2010 but were soon closed.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Olaf Scholz launched the School to Prepare Management Specialists and held a meeting with representatives of large businesses of both countries.

About 10 documents were signed during the visit, including agreements on partnership in the fields of migration, critical materials, transport, climate change and others.

Speaking to the press after the talks, Olaf Sholz highlighted the importance of the agreement on a mobility partnership with regard to migration.

“This follows the pattern of agreements that we now want to agree bit by bit with many countries around the world. We are enabling the necessary immigration of highly talented workers that we need in Germany so that our economy can grow. At the same time, we are agreeing simple, unbureaucratic procedures so that those who have to go back can go back. This is exactly the right way to tackle a big task, and in that sense it is a small building block in a very large wall that is being built — for a good cause,” the chancellor said.

According to the DPA news agency, there are about 13,700 citizens of Uzbekistan living in Germany, most of them legally. Around 200 are reportedly eligible for repatriation.

Among the issued discussed with president Shavkat Mirziyoyev he noted Afghanistan, Russia’s war against Ukraine, the reforms in Uzbekistan and the work of the German businesses here. “There are many areas where German companies and Uzbekistan’s development interests align,” he noted.

Photo: Press service of the president of Uzbekistan.



Regarding the issue of circumventing sanctions against Russia, Olaf Sholz said: “We discuss the issue with many governments around the world that sanctions must not be circumvented. It’s a key principle for us, and we continually address it to ensure that sanctions achieve their intended purpose. In that respect, it is a task that we are pursuing and that will occupy us for a long time to come. I am quite sure of that.”

Asked what exactly Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, whom “Russia and China consider their direct sphere of influence”, would gain from cooperation with Germany, the chancellor answered: “It is crucial to emphasize that we will continue to support these countries and develop political and economic cooperation. This is a good signal for them, because then it will be easier for them to work on their own independence and sovereignty in the region, which can only be achieved with reliable partners. Germany is an important partner for them.”