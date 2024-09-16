Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Customs Committee Akmalkhoja Mavlonov and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner Troy Miller held talks in Washington on 13 September. The discussions resulted in the signing a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA), CBP said in its press release.

“This marks an important milestone in US relations with Uzbekistan, expanding on our already close partnership on border security and trade efforts,” Troy Miller said. “The US Customs and Border Protection appreciates our partnership with Uzbekistan in pursuing our mutual goal of stronger law enforcement and more efficient trade facilitation,” he added.

Akmalkhoja Mavlonov stated: “Our cooperation with CBP is of strategic importance for strengthening border security and improving customs control processes. I am very pleased with today’s meeting, as it provides us with a unique opportunity to discuss such key issues as optimizing customs control procedures, using modern technologies and developing international cooperation.”

Once the CMAA is in force, it will enable the US and Uzbekistan to exchange information and strengthen the collaboration. This partnership aims to secure the countries' borders against terrorism, combat drug traffickers and disrupt disrupt transnational criminal organizations.

Trade between Uzbekistan and the US has grown by 48% over the past six years, with an increase of 64% in the first eight months of this year, according to the Customs Committee.

CMAAs are bilateral agreements between the US and its partners, enforced by customs administrations. They provide a legal framework for sharing information and evidence to enforce customs laws, combat duty evasion, trafficking, proliferation, money laundering and terrorism.

The US had previously signed such agreement with only 17 countries. Uzbekistan became 18th such country.

The delegation headed by Akmalkhoja Mavlonov also visited the CBP’s National Targeting Center, the Field Operations Canine Academy, San Antonio international airport and CBP Laredo port of entry in Texas.