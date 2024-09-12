On 1 September, during drilling operations at one of the wells of the “25 Years of Independence” (M-25) gas field in Baysun district of Surkhandarya region in south Uzbekistan, a leak of hydrogen sulfide, a toxic gas that can affect the nervous system, occurred due to a violation of the technological process.

To ensure the safety of the population, residents living near the field were evacuated to a safe place, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan said on 2 September.

On president Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s order, vice prime minister Achilbay Ramatov, emergency minister Abdulla Kuldashev, energy minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, hokim (governor) of Surkhandarya region Ulugbek Kosimov, health minister Asilbek Khudayarov and chairman of Uzbekneftegaz company Bakhodirjon Sidikov arrived at the site.

Photo: Energy Ministry.

The leak now has continued on for more than 10 days. At a press conference on 11 September, deputy head of the press service of the Emergency Ministry Samandar Khikmatullaev told Gazeta.uz that work to shut off the well would be carried out in the nearest days.

As a geologist, he said that gas in nature is under high pressure between horizontal layers that hold it. Gas mainly consists of methane, as well as propane, butane, hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide and other components.

When a layer is drilled and destroyed, gas begins to escape under high pressure, sometimes accidents, major fires and explosions occur, he said.

“To reduce the negative impact of gas on nature, an additional well was dug near the drilling equipment, and the gas was set on fire. This practice exists all over the world,” Samandar Khikmatullaev said.

“Urgent measures are being taken to prevent threats to the population as much as possible,” the specialist noted.

There are no cases of mass gas poisoning, he emphasized. Some people return to their homes, worried about their livestock, and then there are cases of mild poisoning, he added.

The M-25 field is the largest undeveloped gas field in Uzbekistan. Its reserves are estimated at more than 150 billion cubic meters of raw gas. Most of the gas reserves have a high content of carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide.