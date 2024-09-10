The honorary consulate of Uzbekistan was opened in Trabzon on 9 September, Uzbekistan’s embassy in Turkey said.

The diplomatic mission is located in front of the Trabzon regional administration building.

The consulate aims to protect the rights and interests of Uzbekistani citizens in the province and enhance trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Trabzon and the regions of Uzbekistan.

This new consulate joins existing honorary consulates in Bursa, Adana and Antalya, according to Uzbekistan’s consulate general in Istanbul.