The 2024 summer season in Uzbekistan was 1−2 degrees Celcius warmer than normal, making it one of the three warmest summers in meteorological history, along with the summers of 2021 and 2023, Uzhydromet agency said.

All three months of the past summer were warmer than average, with June standing out as the warmest relative to normal in most regions of the country, showing a deviation of 2−2.5 degrees from the monthly average.

At the same time, the highest recorded temperatures this year were far from historic highs, the agency noted.

“This fact, together with the absence of prolonged periods of extreme heat, allows to assess the temperature regime of the 2024 summer season as relatively comfortable,” Uzhydromet emphasized.

August had varied temperature levels, with the first half notably warm, when temperatures averaged 2−3.5 degrees above the norm. Daytime temperatures reached +36 to +41 degrees, climbing to +42…+43 in the south, and on some days hitting +45 degrees in the far south.

The number of days with temperatures of +40 degrees and above in the central and southern regions of Uzbekistan exceeded the 10-year average, particularly in the far south. However, meteorologists did not record any extreme high temperatures during August.

In the second half of August, a series of cold air intrusions brought temperatures down to more typical levels. Daytime temperatures ranged from +29 to +34 degrees across most regions, with southern areas reaching +35 to +38 degrees. Nighttime temperatures on cooler days fell to +14…+17 degrees.

Despite these fluctuations, the average monthly temperature in August was still 1−2 degrees above the historical norm. In most regions, August of 2024 ranked among the three warmest on record.