President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received prime minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin on 10 September, the president’s press service said.

The Russian delegation arrived in Tashkent to participate in the fifth session of the Joint commission at the level of heads of government of Uzbekistan and Russia.

Discussions focused on strengthening Uzbek-Russian relations and exploring opportunities for expanded cooperation across multiple sectors.

“The importance of taking coordinated measures to sustain the growth of trade turnover, support and accelerate joint projects in industry, energy complex, agriculture, transport and other priority sectors of the economy was emphasized,” the statement said.

President of Uzbekistan called for “building up practical interaction at the level of regions, continuing intensive cultural and humanitarian exchange, and organizing effective cooperation in the field of migration”.

In a separate meeting, Mikhail Mishustin met Saida Mirziyoyeva, aide to president of Uzbekistan, to discuss “pressing issues in a number of important directions of bilateral cooperation, including economy, culture and education”. “Special attention was given to the field of labor migration,” the press service of the Russian government said.