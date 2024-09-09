Prime minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin will pay an official visit to Tashkent on 9−10 September, press service of Uzbekistan’s prime minister said.

The prime ministers of the two countries will chair the 5th meeting of the Joint commission at the level of heads of governments.

Mikhail Mishustin will also visit manufacturing and industrial enterprises and other objects in the capital.



According the Russian government press service, during the talks, issues related to bilateral trade and economic, investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties will be discussed.

“Special attention will be paid to advancing large-scale projects in industry, energy, transport, agriculture and other areas of mutual interest,” the statement said.

Several intergovernmental and interagency documents are expected to be signed during the visit.