The administration of the Tashkent Metro has announced the start of a project to equip all metro stations with metal detectors.

The metro’s press service told Gazeta.uz that first archway metal detectors will be installed at Chinor station (Sergeli part of Chilanzar line).

The steady increase in passenger traffic requires “additional responsibility” from the metro staff. The installation of detectors aims to “enhance station security and improve the quality of passenger service”, the administration said.

The exact timeframe of the completion of the works is not yet known. The passengers are encouraged to prioritize their own safety and that of others, the metro said.

At present, handheld metal detectors are used by law enforcement officers at the stations to check bags, purses and backpacks.