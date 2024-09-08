President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Bukhara on Friday and Saturday.

Uzbekistan 24 TV channel reported that the head of the state reviewed the socio-economic development of the region.





He also held an informal meeting with Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was in Bukhara to see the sights of the ancient city, the channel noted.

Visiting the sacred places of Bukhara, they discussed the role of such places in the life of the society, especially in the education of the youth, the statement said.