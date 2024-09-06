Uzbekistan’s performance at the Paris Summer Paralympics, like the Olympic Games, has become the most successful in the country’s history.

The national team has 9 gold medals, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals, bringing the total count to 22 and ranking 12th globally, surpassing previous records set in Tokyo in 2020 and Rio in 2016, where the team ranked 16th, winning 19 and 31 medals respectively.

On Friday, 21-year-old Tolibboy Yuldashev won the team’s 9th gold medal in the discus in the F37 class (athletes with coordination disorders).

His first throw reached 48.97 meters, but in his sixth attempt, he recorded a throw of 57.28 meters, securing the gold medal.

Although the current world and Paralympic record of 59.75 meters is held by another Uzbekistani athlete Khusniddin Norbekov (three-time Paralympic champion), Yuldashev’s throw was enough to leave his competitors far behind. Jesse Zesseu of Canada took the second place with a throw of 53.23 meters, while Haider Ali of Pakistan was third with 52.54 meters.

Tolibboy Yuldashev, born on September 4, 2003, has been part of the Uzbekistan Paralympic team since 2018. He previously won a silver medal at the 2022 Para Asian Games and a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championship. Coached by Ibragim Yusupov, Yuldashev also won a bronze medal in the shot put event earlier in the Paris Paralympics.

Another representative of Uzbekistan Kudratillokhon Marufkhujaev took the 9th place (46.79 m).

On the same day, Temurbek Giyazov (pictured above) of Uzbekistan earned a bronze medal in the high jump in the T44 class (athletes with a prosthetic upper or lower limb), clearing 2.03 meters. Praveen Kumar of India won the gold medal with a 2.08-meter jump, and Derek Loccident of the US took silver with 2.06 meters.

The Paralympics Games will end on 8 September. Uzbekistan’s para-athletes will compete in athletics, judo, swimming, powerlifting, cycling and canoeing.