Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will visit Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on 15−17 September, the official representative of the German government Steffen Hebestreit announced.

This will mark Scholz’s first visit to Central Asia, during which he will be accompanied by a large high-ranking business delegation. The aim is to deepen cooperation with countries in the region.

The head of German government will hold bilateral talks with presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and participate in the second Central Asia-Germany (5+1) summit in Kazakhstan on 17 September.

The first summit took place in Berlin in September 2023, where the region’s leaders endorsed a proposal to establish a strategic regional partnership with Germany.

“The chancellor’s trip next week will therefore also serve to bring this regional partnership to life,” Steffen Hebestreit noted.