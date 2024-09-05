Protection and promotion of human rights and freedoms, along with strict adherence to the rule of law, are a fundamental basis for combating terrorism and extremism, president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in his address to the participants of the two-day conference on fighting terrorism and extremism which started on 4 September in Tashkent. The international event has been jointly organized by the Regional Anti-terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Uzbekistan’s national strategy to counter terrorism and extremism is based on “a comprehensive, inclusive and systematic approach that combines the application of preventive, precautionary and practical measures,” the head of the state emphasized.

“The priorities in this area include strengthening the atmosphere of mutual understanding and fostering an open dialogue in the society, providing full support of the education, creating workplaces and ensuring reliable social protection of the population,” he noted.

“Significant efforts” are being made “to support and unleash the potential of the young people, as well as measures are being taken to help individuals returning from conflict zones to adapt to peaceful life,” the president added.

“Growing geopolitical tensions and escalation of conflicts, deficit of mutual trust among leading states and the declining role of global security institutions negatively impact the development of open and effective international cooperation in countering the threats of terrorism and extremism,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev continued.

He highlighted the growing risks and challenges in cyberspace, “where illegal activities, active recruitment and radicalization are increasingly carried out through internet networks and channels that do not respect national borders and legal norms”.

“As a result, more and more representatives of the most vulnerable segments of the population, including our youth and migrant workers, are becoming victims of 'online zombification', getting involved in various illegal groups and committing crimes,” the president said.