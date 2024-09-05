The complex and contradictory military and political processes taking place in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) area require their member states to consolidate efforts and take coordinated measures to counter international terrorism, religious extremism and radicalism, chairman of the State Security Service (SSS) of Uzbekistan lieutenant general Abdusalom Azizov said. He was speaking at the joint conference of the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Anti-Terrorism Center of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Tashkent on Wednesday.

Abdusalom Azizov highlighted the factors threatening the security of the SCO and CIS member states, noting that international terrorist organizations have not abandoned their destructive plans against these countries.

“The government of Afghanistan is combating international terrorism based on its own capabilities and resources. The Afghan intelligence agency is on the front line in the fight against ISKP (Islamic State — Khorasan Province — Gazeta.uz) and is achieving certain results. In this regard, Afghan partners cannot be left to face this problem alone. The enemy must be defeated together, based on the principle of indivisibility of security,” the SSS chairman emphasized.

He stressed the importance of supporting Afghanistan in its fight against ISKP since weakened countermeasures would lead to the strengthening of the group, posing a threat to the security of the entire region.

Abdusalom Azizov expressed confidence that “only through joint efforts, with consistent and coordinated actions based on mutual trust, regular exchange of information and shared experience in combating international terrorism and extremism, as well as countering cyber threats, we can achieve effective results in ensuring stability and security in our countries”.

Addressing the conference participants on the same day, president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that protection and promotion of human rights and freedoms, as well as strict adherence to the rule of law were the fundamental basis for countering terrorism and extremism.