Uzbekistan marked the 33rd anniversary of its independence on 1 September. The main celebrations took place on 31 August in the New Uzbekistan park in Tashkent, where president Shavkat Mirziyoyev delivered a speech.

The head of the state emphasized the “great historical significance” of the national independence, noting that it had led to “the revival of Uzbekistan’s national statehood”. Uzbekistan has entered a new historical era and “taken a worthy place in the world community”.





“In recent years, we have made great strides in building the New Uzbekistan… All our reforms are filled with the noble idea: 'For the interests, dignity and happiness of the people!'” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The president stated that “the current extremely complex and worrying times pose new challenges and problems”. “However, no matter how difficult life is, we will consistently continue democratic reforms, mobilizing all our strength and capabilities for the benefit of the people, for the sake of strengthening peace and stability in the country,” he said.





“Our core value is peace and stability. The strength of our country lies in the unity of our people,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized.

He further said that education was a priority area for reforms in Uzbekistan. “The solution to all our problems, the answer to all questions is education,” the president stressed.

He specifically addressed parents, urging them to educate their daughters, “help them realize their dreams and hopes!”





The head of state said that Uzbekistan would continue to work on joining the World Trade Organization and making the country “an integral part of the international trade community”.

On foreign policy, president Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that “the dream of the New Central Asia, where countries develop steadily, and peace and harmony prevail”, are gradually becoming a reality.

At the same time, Uzbekistan will continue to elevate to a new level “equal and mutually beneficial relations with all nations of the world”.





Following the president’s speech, Uzbekistan’s national anthem was played in the park, and Su-25 fighter jets from the country’s Air force performed a flyover drawing the national flag in the sky.