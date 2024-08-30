President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree pardoning a group of convicts who are on a firm path of correction, UzA news agency reported. The document was signed in connection with the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the country’s independence.

According to the decree, a total of 522 individuals have been pardoned. Of these, 159 are being freed from serving the main sentence, 303 released on probation and 60 people are having their sentences reduced.

Among those pardoned are 19 foreign citizens, 56 women, 25 men over 60, 233 young people (including 1 minor) and 27 individuals convicted of participation in banned organizations.

The decree instructs the relevant ministries and departments to help the pardoned in their adaptation to the society, engagement in useful activities, choosing a healthy lifestyle and taking a worthy place in the society.

In April, the president also pardoned 426 people in connection with Ramadan Hayit. Last year, 286 individuals were pardoned on the eve of the Independence Day, and 541 in April.