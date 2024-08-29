Foreign minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov received copies of credentials from the newly appointed ambassador of Israel Gideon Lustig on 28 August.

“Discussed several directions of bilateral cooperation, especially in advanced technologies,” Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added: “We call for the earliest stabilization of the situation in the Middle East that is necessary for the prosperous development of all.” “Wish Mr. Ambassador productive tenure in Uzbekistan,” Bakhtiyor Saidov noted.

According to Israeli embassy website, Gideon Lustig is at the same time a non-resident ambassador to Tajikistan. Prior to his appointment in Tashkent, he served as the chief of staff to the political director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry (2022−2024).

Before that, Gideon Lustig was the director of the Department for UN Political Affairs (2021−2022), the minister counselor for political affairs at the embassy of Israel in Paris (2018−2021), the deputy head of mission in the embassy of Israel in the Hague (2016−2018), the deputy consul general at the consulate general of Israel in San Francisco (2009−2013). Besides, he worked at the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Regional Security and Counter-Terrorism (2013−2016).

Before launching his diplomatic career, Gideon Lustig served as an officer in the Israeli Defense Forces for 10 years, with a final rank of major. He holds a Master’s degree (with honors) in Middle Eastern studies from Tel-Aviv University and a Bachelor’s degree (with honors) in Islamic and Middle Eastern studies from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. During his studies, he specialized in extremism and terrorism.

Previous ambassador of Israel Zehavit Ben Hillel ended her diplomatic mission in Tashkent in July.