President of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan Behzod Yuldashev passed away at the age of 79, the academy said in a statement.

Bekhzod Yuldashev, doctor of physical and mathematical sciences, was head of the academy since January 2017. Previously, he was also president of the academy during 2000−2005.

During his career, he was the director of the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Academy of Sciences and a member of the Senate.

Yuldashev spent more than five years in the USA conducting experiments in various nuclear centers. He worked for international energy organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, for about four years.

Under his leadership, scientists at the Institute of Nuclear Physics developed a technology to improve the strength of tools used in the mining industry in 2020.

Behzod Yuldashev’s primary scientific and organizational focus was on elementary particle physics, nuclear physics, and application of nuclear technologies in medicine, agriculture, and industry, the academy said.

He was awarded state orders “Mehnat shuhrati” (Glory of Labor) and “Fidokorona khizmatlari uchun” (For Dedicated Service), as well as titles of the honored scientist of Uzbekistan and Karakalpakstan.