The newly appointed ambassador of Uzbekistan to South Korea Alisher Abdusalomov arrived in Seoul on 29 August, Dunyo news agency reported.

Prior to this appointment, he served as head of the secretariat of the chairperson of the Senate. Alisher Abdusalomov is 40 years old and holds dergees from Westminster International University in Tashkent and Kyung Hee University in South Korea.

He began his career at the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan (now Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade), where he advanced from senior specialist to head of the main department. From 2013 to 2016, he served as an advisor on trade and economic issues at the embassy of Uzbekistan in Japan, and from 2018 to 2024, he held a similar position in South Korea.

Previous ambassador of Uzbekistan to South Korea Vitaly Fen served on this post for 25 years and passed away in June at the age of 76.