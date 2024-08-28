The Central Election Commission on Monday approved the list of diplomatic and other missions of Uzbekistan in foreign countries where polling stations will operate during the October parliamentary elections.

A total of 56 polling stations will be opened in 39 countries, with the biggest number in Russia — 7 stations. In Kazakhstan and China, citizens of Uzbekistan will be able to vote at three stations in each country.

In seven countries — Germany, Kyrgyzstan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, US, Türkiye and South Korea — there will be two stations.

In 29 countries, including Afghanistan, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, UK, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Latvia, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, one station will operate.

The elections to the Oliy Majlis (parliament) and local councils will be held on 27 October. The campaign started on 26 July.