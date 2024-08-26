The 4th World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) will be held in Tashkent on 2−4 October. Titled “Inclusive creativity: a shifted reality”, this year’s event will explore the social and economic challenges posed by the rapidly advancing technologies, with a particular focus on the rise of artificial intelligence.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved creation of the organizing committee for the conference under the chairmanship of the prime minister Abdulla Aripov. Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Fund has been designated as the working body of the organizing committee.

The first WCCE was held in 2018 in Bali, Indonesia. In 2021, it took place in Dubai, UAE, and in 2022 it returned to Bali. The forum aims to promote international cooperation, emphasize the role of creativity in shaping an inclusive and sustainable economy, and shift the focus from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based one.

The conference will include a number of events, including a ministerial meeting, an exhibition on creative economy, seminars, workshops, presentations and others.

The opening of art residencies at the Center for Contemporary Art is expected during the forum. Following the conference, the Art and Culture Development Fund together with the Agency for Strategic Reforms should organize discussions to improve the draft law “On creative economy”.

In addition, draft Concept of Development of Creative Economy in Uzbekistan until 2030 is expected to be developed.