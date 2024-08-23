Judo champion at the 2024 Olympics Diyora Keldiyorova was appointed as social commissioner to combat gender inequality and violence against children of the National agency for social protection, the first deputy director of the agency Shahnoza Mirziyoeva announced on Instagram.

“This decision is not merely a procedural formality, but a symbol of profound positive transformations in our society. Diyora’s Olympic victory has become a catalyst for progressive changes, demonstrating to the world that Uzbekistan is a country of equal opportunities and limitless potential,” she said.

“Diyora embodies the multifaceted nature of the modern Uzbek woman — she is a loving daughter, a devoted wife, a respectful daughter-in-law, and at the same time, an Olympic champion successfully representing our country on the world stage,” Shahnoza Mirziyoeva noted.

“Her new role as social commissioner sends a powerful message to all women of Uzbekistan: you can reach the pinnacle in any field, while preserving traditional family values,” the statement said.

Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva expressed confidence that the activity of Diyora Keldiyorova “will not only accelerate the achievement of gender equality in our country, but also strengthen Uzbekistan’s position as a progressive state on the international arena, inspiring women worldwide”.

Diyora Keldiyorova, who defeated Distria Krasniqi from Kosovo in the final, became the first female athlete in Uzbekistan’s history to win gold in judo and the first female athlete in the country to win gold at the summer Olympics.

“My mission is to change the lives of women of Uzbekistan,” the 26-year-old athlete said after her victory.