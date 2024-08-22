The Central election commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan on 21 August approved all five registered political parties in the country to participate in the elections scheduled for 27 October. The voters will elect deputies to the Legislative (lower) chamber of the Oliy Majlis (parliament), as well as regional, district and city kengashes (councils).

The ballot papers for the elections of deputies of the Legislative chamber will list the candidates' names and symbols of the parties in the order in which the parties submitted documents:

Liberal-democratic party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP); Milliy tiklanish (National revival) democratic party; Ecological party of Uzbekistan; People’s democratic party of Uzbekistan; Adolat (Justice) social-democratic party.

Not the parties should nominate their candidates for the deputy seats. The nomination begins 65 days and ends 45 days before the election date.

For the first time, the elections will be held on a majoritarian-proportional (mixed) system. In this system, electoral districts are divided into one-member constituencies and a single constituency. 75 deputies will be elected from one-member constituencies using a majoritarian system (voting for individual candidates), and the remaining 75 will be elected proportionally based on votes cast for political parties (via party lists).

Parties can nominate 75 candidates for one-member constituencies, with one candidate per constituency, and between 75 and 100 candidates on the party list. Candidates included in the party list can be either members of the party or non-party individuals.

The number of women must constitute at least 40% of the candidates nominated by each party for both one-member constituencies and party lists.

In Uzbekistan, presidential and parliamentary candidates can only be nominated by registered political parties. Before July 2009, initiative groups of voters could promote their candidates.