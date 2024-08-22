Drivers with suspended licenses in Uzbekistan caused 707 traffic accidents in 2023, resulting in 212 fatalities and 546 injuries, according to the Senate’s press service.

The road traffic safety problems were discussed at a meeting between the chairman of the Senate Committee for defense and security Kutbidin Burkhanov and the new chief of the Road rtaffic safety service of the Interior Ministry Sherzod Ibragimov.

Although drivers without licenses make up only 0.3% of all drivers, they accounted for 11% of all traffic accidents in the country last year.

This situation not only brings grief and suffering to the families of the victims, but also provokes justified public anger and frustration, the senator said.

He emphasized the need to focus on preventing such accidents.

It is also essential to strengthen responsibility and prevent the avoiding penalties by amending the existing legislation, Kutbidin Burkhanov said.

While the number of traffic accidents in the first half of 2024 decreased by 7.6% compared to the same period last year, with 1.1% fewer fatalities and 9.2% fewer injuries, the number of deaths and injuries in traffic accidents remains high, the Senate press service quoted the meeting participants. It did not provide exact numbers.

The Road traffic safety service has not published open statistics on traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries for several months, despite calls by the media to make the data openly available.

In all, over 10.2 million traffic rules violations were registered in the first half of 2024.