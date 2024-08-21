The United Nations, in collaboration with the government of Karakalpakstan, launched two projects to tackle pressing environmental and health issues in the region, the UN Uzbekistan office said in a press release.

The projects, supported by the Multi-Partner Human Security Trust Fund for the Aral Sea Region, include:

the UNICEF project, “Enhancing Climate-Resilient and Safe Water, Sanitation, Hygiene, and Health Services for the Most Affected Communities in Four Districts of Karakalpakstan,” and

the joint project by UNDP and FAO, “Building Knowledge and Skills of Local Partners and Communities to Address Environmental Insecurities through Innovative Air, Land, and Water Management Solutions in the Aral Sea Region.”

The UNICEF project aims to improve access to safe drinking water and climate-resilient health services for over 15,000 people in the districts of Muynak, Kungrad, Bozatau, and Takhtakupyr. It also seeks to strengthen the monitoring systems of the Ministry of health of Karakalpakstan and 10 remote mahallas (neighborhoods) for data-driven climate-resilient WASH interventions, while empowering over 5,100 children and adolescents with knowledge on inclusive climate-resilient WASH services.

The joint UNDP and FAO project focuses on empowering local partners and communities with the knowledge and skills needed to address environmental insecurities. It aims to develop practical solutions in air, land, and water management, ensuring that the communities can adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. Moreover, the project will focus on implementing new approaches to water purification, afforestation, and soil stabilization in the region. These activities have the potential to directly benefit over 376,000 residentsin three northern districts of Muynak, Kungrad, and Takhtakupir, particularly women in at-risk communities, with indirect impact extending to 200,000 more people and building on the results of the previous projects.

Additionally, on 16 August, the UN Joint Program, “Laying the Foundations for People-Centered, Climate-Resilient Primary Health Care and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Practices at Healthcare Facilities and Schools,” was officially completed. Since January 2023, this programme has achieved outcomes in the health and WASH sectors across the districts of Kegeyli, Shimbay, Karaozek, Kungrad, and Nukus city.

Key achievements of this program include the introduction of a new primary health care model with an innovative financing mechanism, which has strengthened the health system and laid the groundwork for universal health coverage. Over 826 healthcare professionals have enhanced their skills, benefiting nearly 250,000 people. The program has also made significant strides in early identification and treatment of cervical cancer, benefiting more than 5,700 women, and improving WASH facilities for over 320,000 people.

Since its establishment in late 2018, the Multi-Partner Human Security Trust Fund has supported nine joint programmes amounting to USD 16 million, benefiting over 294,000 people, including youth, women, and the elderly. These programmes have promoted sustainable rural development, climate change adaptation, biodiversity rehabilitation on the dried Aral seabed, economic and food security, and improvements in the health system of Karakalpakstan.