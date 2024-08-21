President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on 22−23 August, press service of the president of Uzbekistan announced.

In Tashkent, he will hold talks with president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The two leaders wil lalso chair the inaugural meeting of the Supreme interstate council.

The summit agenda includes deepening and expanding the Uzbekistani-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation.

Discussions will focus on increasing mutual trade, developing new joint projects, expanding contacts between the regions of the two countries, unlocking transport and communication potential, boosting cultural and humanitarian ties and other topics.

The presidents will meet business representatives from both countries and participate in various business and cultural events.