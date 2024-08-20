President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke about the need for the country to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), which is expected in 2026, during a traditional dialogue with entrepreneurs on 20 August in Nukus, his press service said.

“Joining this organization is a well-thought and far-sighted choice. Moreover, this is an integral part of our reforms,” the head of the state said."Some are skeptical about this, others fear that enterprises will break down and imported goods will flood in. It is important to understand one thing: import duties will remain in effect. This is why we are negotiating with the members of the organization," the president noted.

“Our future is equal rules of the game and an export-oriented industrial and trade policy. Our economy needed protection to some extent in the past. But If we continue down this path, our opportunities will be limited. Because if we do not join the international production chains, economic growth will not be what we expect,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

In the first seven months of this year, Uzbekistan’s exports increased by 13% and exceeded $10 billion, with 1,610 enterprises entering foreign markets for the first time, the president said. He emphasized that the state will continue to support the entry of local enterprises into foreign markets.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev pointed out that the annual imports of the neighboring countries amount to $90 billion, and Uzbekistan’s share in this is only 4%. With the establishment of a free trade regime within the Commonwealth of Independent States, the country’s share in the $500 billion imports comprises less than 2%.

The president emphasized that Uzbekistan “still needs to work hard in terms of competition”.

In this regard, two months ago, he signed a special decree abolishing exclusive rights in the fields of metallurgy, chemistry, energy and telecommunications. In addition, from July 2026, preferences for domestic manufacturers will be partially canceled in government procurement, like price preferences for local electrical equipment.

From now on, “no one should have special rights, be it a state strategic enterprise, a private enterprise or a foreign investor; everyone should work on equal terms in the economy”, the president emphasized.

WTO membership will allow Uzbekistan to eliminate overpayments or restrictions on international cargo transit, which will give “us one more incentive to be competitive”, the head of state noted.

In general, he said, to improve the quality of products and services, and to find a worthy place in foreign markets, it is necessary to switch to international standards.

For example, if pesticide control is not introduced, the goal of increasing agricultural exports to $10 billion by 2030 will not be achieved.

Therefore, serious changes are planned for this year in the field of food safety, Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed. It is planned to reduce the duplicating powers of quarantine, veterinary, sanitary control and standardization organizations, as well as to stop repeated inspections of entrepreneurs.

In May, deputy prime minister Jamshid Khodjayev said that Uzbekistan intended to join the WTO before the 14th Ministerial Conference, which will be held in Cameroon in 2026.

In August last year, the president signed a decree stipulating abolition of the customs clearance fee for imported medicines and medical products from 2025, amendments to the procedures for labeling imported goods in the state language, and more.