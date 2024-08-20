In response to the threat of a new strain (clade 1b) of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), urgent measures are being taken in Uzbekistan to ensure early detection and prevention of the epidemic spread of the virus, the Sanitary-epidemiological welfare and public health committee said.

The infectious disease hospitals have prepared beds and stockpiled medicines. Individuals who have been in contact with infected persons will be monitored for 21 days, the controlling body said.

Sanitary control has been strengthened at the border, including international airports, and railway and automobile border crossing points.

Specialists have received additional training on the etiology, epidemiology and prevention of mpox. A stockpile of diagnostic tests for laboratory detection of the virus is being established.

The World Health Organization declared the mpox epidemic to be an emergency situation on 14 August.

The disease can spread through direct contact with an infected person, contaminated materials or infected animals.

The neighboring Kazakhstan has also tightened controls at its borders and airports.