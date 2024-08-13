President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on 12 August on increasing the salaries for employees of public sector, as well as pensions and benefits.

According to the document, pensions and benefits will increase by 15% from 1 September. The basic amount for pension calculation is set at 428,000 soums per month ($33,8 at current Central Bank rate), the minimum retirement pension at 834,000 soums ($66) and the minimum disability pension at 920,000 soums ($72,8).

Salaries of employees in state-funded organizations will rise by 10% from 1 October. Medical workers in state institutions and teachers in state kindergartens and schools will have their salaries increase by 15%.

The minimum wage will make up 1,155,000 soums per month ($91,4).

The basic calculation value will increase from 340,000 ($26,9) to 375,000 soums ($29,6). This value is used to determine the sizes of taxes, fees, fines, state duties and other payments for government services. This means that these payments will also increase.