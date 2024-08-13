The athletes of Uzbekistan, who won medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, received cash rewards and other presents from the state. The Olympic team arrived in Tashkent airport on Monday evening on a direct Uzbekistan Airways flight from Paris and was greeted with a large delegation of officials, relatives and fans.

Prime minister Abdulla Aripov and Senate chairperson Tanzila Narbaeva, among others, welcomed the athletes stepping out of the plane. After speeches to the gathered, the Olympic team was taken to the National Olympic Committee in the city center on several double-decker buses. Fans with flags gathered in the streets along the way.





At the National Olympic Committee, Abdulla Aripov and Tanzila Narbaeva handed over certificates for cash prizes, cars and housing, marked “President's present”.

Olympic champions and medalists received by the following prizes:

Gold medalists:

$200,000;

Chevrolet Tahoe car;

Two-story cottage;

Silver medalists:

$100,000;

BYD Song Plus EV Champion Flagship car;

Apartment;

Bronze medalists:

$50,000;

BYD Song Plus DM-i Champion Flagship car;

Apartment.

Coaches whose athletes won gold medals were presented with $50,000, those with silver medalists received $25,000, and coaches of bronze medalists were given $12,500.





This year’s Olympics marked Uzbekistan’s most successful performance since the country gained independence in 1991. With a total of 13 medals (8 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze), Uzbekistan ranked 13th in the overall medal standings among 206 nations, becoming first in Central Asia, first among the CIS countries, and fourth in Asia.

Gold medal winners:

Diyora Keldiyorova (Judo, -52 kg)

Ulugbek Rashitov (Taekwondo WT, -68 kg)

Razambek Zhamalov (Freestyle wrestling, -74 kg)

Hasanboy Dusmatov (Boxing, -51 kg)

Abdumalik Khalokov (Boxing, -57 kg)

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (Boxing, -71 kg)

Lazizbek Mullojonov (Boxing, -80 kg)

Bakhodir Jalolov (Boxing, +92 kg)

Silver medalists:

Akbar Jurayev (Weightlifting, -102 kg)

Svetlana Osipova (Taekwondo WT, +67 kg)

Bronze medals: