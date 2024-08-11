Athletes of Uzbekistan won two silver and three gold medals on the 15th day of the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris on Saturday. With 13 medals, the national team climbed to the 13th place in the Olympic medal standings for the first time.

In total, Uzbekistan currently has 8 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals, which is a significant improvement over the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where Uzbekistan won 3 gold and 2 bronze medals, and the Rio-2016 Games, with 4 gold, 2 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Weightlifter Akbar Djuraev, 24, won a silver medal, lifting a total of 404 kg in the push and snatch. This is his second Olympic medal, followed by gold in Tokyo.

24-year old Svetlana Osipova won silver in taekwondo (+67 kg), losing in the final to France’s Althéa Laurin. She became the first female athlete in Uzbekistan’s history to win an Olympic medal in taekwondo. This is also the 3rd medal at the Summer Games among women of Uzbekistan.

Razambek Zhamalov (-74kg), a 22-year old Russian athlete competing for Uzbekistan, won a gold medal with an early victory over Japan’s Daichi Takatani in the final. This is Uzbekistan’s first Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling in 20 years.

Uzbekistan team’s flag-bearer, 24-year-old boxer Abdumalik Khalokov (-57kg) secured a decisive victory in the final against Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seyitbek Uulu, winning gold medal in his first Olympic Games.

30-year-old Olympic boxing champion Bakhodir Jalolov (+92 kg) defeated his Spanish opponent Ayoub Ghadfa, claiming his second Olympic gold after Tokyo-2020.

On Sunday, the final day of the Games, Uzbekistan will be represented by one athlete — Tursunoy Jabborova in weightlifting.