The team of Uzbekistan won the fifth gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games, a record result for the country. This allowed the team to jump from the 15th place in the medals table to the 14th (as of early Saturday Tashkent time).

In total, Uzbekistan has eight medals — five gold (previous record was four golds at 2016 summer Olympics) and three bronze ones.

Three gold medals were won in boxing, one in judo and one in taekwondo. Two bronze medals were won in judo and one in wrestling.

Gold medals

Judo (women):

Taekwondo (men):

Boxing (men):

Bronze medals

Judo (men):

Freestyle wrestling (men):