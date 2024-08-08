Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the first session of the High-level interstate council in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, on Thusday, the press service of the president of Uzbekistan said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is in Kazakhstan on a state visit, called the meeting “an historic event in development of relations of strategic partnership and alliance between our countries”.

He stressed the importance of coordination of positions and efficient promotion of mutual interests in the framework of international structures.





The heads of the states welcomed the adoption of the Program of strategic partnership and alliance for 2024−2024, “which signifies the start of a new stage in the Uzbek-Kazakh relations of friendship and good-neighborliness”.

Earlier, during the bilateral talks, the presidents instructed the governments to adopt a separate program to increase the trade turnover to $10 billion.

They praised the signing of a package of agreements worth $7 billion during the business forum and meetings. The projects cover cooperation in energy, logistics, construction, chemical, electrotechnical, textile, agroindustrial and other sectors.

The sides reached an agreement to speed-up the launch of the International industrial cooperation center on the border and create a joint fund for financial support of the prospective projects.

The partnership between the regions was named as one of the important directions of strategic partnership. The parties agreed to transform the Forum of regions into the Council of heads of regions and hold its first session in autumn in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The council considered issues of rational use of water resources of the transboundary rivers.

The presidents also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening integration and cooperation in Central Asia.

In addition to the above-mentioned program, a number of other documents were singed during the visit.

Among them are agreements on establishment of the Foreign ministers council, on the state border regime, on cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and others.





President of Kazakhstan awarded the president of Uzbekistan with the Altyn Qyran (Golden Earle) order, which is the highest state award of Kazakhstan. The order is given to statespersons for their exceptional contribution to the development of friendly relations with Kazakhstan.





After the negotiations, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the ceremony of opening of a monument to the renowned Uzbek poet and thinker Alisher Navoi in Astana.