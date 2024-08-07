Elements of new navigation have been introduced at two stations of Tashkent underground — Alisher Navoi and Pakhtakor. The project was initiated by private companies — TBC Bank and Рayme.

They attracted Ilya Birman, famous Russian designer of transport systems and navigation solutions, art director of Artem Gorbunov Design Bureau.

The proposed navigation for the first time includes numbers for the entrances and exits of the underground.

“Because of lack of clear information about entrances and exits, old signs and maps, which have not been updated for decades, have become inefficient and inconvenient,” the press release says.

The developers set the goal to create an intuitively clear system that does not break the architectural environment of the stations, the companies said.

The new navigation introduces a new color system. The first three lines retained their original colors — red (Chilanzar line), blue (Uzbekistan line) and green (Yunusabad line), while the new Circle line received a golden color.

The metro map now has pictograms of the city’s landmarks and important objects to make navigation easier for passengers.

The station names are provided in the Uzbek (Latin) language, and the yellow direction and exit signs contain translation into Russian. Some signs have additional signs in English.

Photos



