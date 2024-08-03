President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on setting up the Climate council under the president, the Justice ministry said.

The council will be the highest consultative body under the president on issues of mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

Among the new body’s main tasks will be to monitor the implementation by Uzbekistan of its obligations in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (1992) and the Paris Agreement of 2015.

According to the decree, the National center for green transformation and adaptation to climate change has been renamed into the National climate change center, or the Climate center.

To strengthen the country’s scientific and academic potential and develop fundamental research, a Climate scientific residence will be launched at the Central Asian environmental research and climate change university (the Green University).