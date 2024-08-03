Urgench international airport will resume operation from 5 August, three days earlier than scheduled, Uzbekistan Airports company said.

The airport was closed on 20 July for capital reconstruction of the runway, which had been previously reconstructed in 1997. Parts of the runway were renewed in 2018.

The reconstruction works have been completed ahead of the schedule, the company said. The opening date was set for 8 August.

While the airport was closed, all routes to Urgench have been diverted to Nukus.

In two weeks, the 3,000-meter long and 45-meter wide runway was completely renewed, together with two (second and third) taxiways.

“This will allow to accept without limitations wide-body planes like Boeing 787 and Airbus 330, which, in turn, will serve to increase the number of flights and passengers to Urgench,” the company added.