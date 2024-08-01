President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni made a short stop in Tashkent on Wednesday evening on her way from China, where she was on an official visit.

Foreign minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met her at Tashkent airport, the minister wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Conveyed the best regards on behalf of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,” he noted.

“The agenda of Uzbekistan-Italy Strategic Partnership ties is comprehensive and dynamic,” the minister added.

No other details of the conversation have been provided.