Carbonated pomegranate juice drink Royal, produced in Afghanistan, does not meet quality standards, the Inspection for technical regulation said.

Laboratory tests revealed that the drink contains excessive amount of the coloring agent Azorubine (E122), the body announced.

The product’s packaging fails to comply with general technical regulations on food safety, according to the inspection.

In particular, the package does not indicate the content of E122 and a warning label, which should state: “Contains coloring (s) which may have an adverse effect on children’s activity and attention”.

The labeling also does not comply with rules to indicate the manufacturer’s name and address, as well as the name and address of the importer.

Failure to comply with the above regulations is considered a violation of laws on technical regulation, standardization, metrology and consumer protection, the inspection stated.

However, the body did not specify which measures are going to be taken in relation to sale of the drink on the market.

Previously, a controlling body in Kazakhstan found that Afghan-produced drinks Royal, Paradise, Mani, Pure and Golden Life have similar labeling violations. In particular, the products do not have a warning about E122, as well as information on ingredients, nutritional details, manufacturing and expiration dates.

The stores in Kazakhstan were advised to refrain from purchasing these products without the necessary permits. At the same time, no ban on the sale of the drink was in place.

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan also detected E122 in Golden Life, leading to directives to retail chains to prohibit the sale of the drink in early July.

Earlier, after reports from the neighboring countries, the Committee for sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing and public health of the Ministry of health of Uzbekistan said Royal and similar drinks imported in the country were subject to laboratory testing. No harmful substances were found during the tests, it said in early July.

Nevertheless, the committee said it planned to conduct new tests of samples of pomegranate-flavored drinks. No results have been reported so far.