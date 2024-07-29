Tuition fees for all programs at state universities in Uzbekistan will increase by an average of 15% from the 2024/2025 academic year, Ministry of higher education, science and innovation said.

The tuition for the most affordable undergraduate program, Pedagogy, will rise from 6.4 million to 7.4 million soums (under $600) per year, which is a 15.4% growth.

The fee for most expensive program, Law, will go up from 9.8 million to 11.25 million soums (about $900), or by 14.7%. The cost of the Economics program will increase from 9.13 million to 10.5 million soums, up 11.5%.

Public universities in Uzbekistan offer two types of contracts — paid and grant-based (free) for the enrollment year depending on the student’s entrance test score. To qualify for the grant for consecutive years, the student has to maintain high GPA.

The base tuition fee has remained unchanged for four years, except for adjustments linked to the base calculation value in Uzbekistan.

The amount of stipends paid to students who won grants has not increased since 2021. The paid students can also receive stipends if the sum of stipends is added to the contract.

There is also a so-called “super-contract” — an increased sum of contract for students with low entrance test scores.

Some state universities have a financial autonomy, which allows them to independently set tuition fees.