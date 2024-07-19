President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election, the president’s spokesperson Sherzod Asadov said.

In his message, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted Ursula von der Leyen’s “tremendous personal contribution” to bringing Uzbek-EU relations to a new level, expressing confidence that “through joint efforts, cooperation in all priority areas will be taken to an even higher level”.

The president also emphasized Uzbekistan’s intention to the prompt signing of the Agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation with the EU.

“I am confident that holding the first 'Central Asia — European Union' summit in the city of Samarkand in the near future will be an important practical step towards enriching our regional ties with mutually beneficial projects and programs,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The European Parliament on 18 July approved Ursula von der Leyen’s candidacy for her second five-year term as head of the European Commission, EU’s supreme executive authority.