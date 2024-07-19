The American Technological University will open in Tashkent this academic year, states the resolution signed by president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on 17 July.

Gazeta.uz earlier reported that the opening of the university in collaboration with Arizona State University was discussed during Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s meeting with founder and chairman of Cintana Education company Douglas Becker in New York last September.

That time, a memorandum was signed between the Agency for strategic reforms under the president of Uzbekistan, Arizona State University and Cintana Education to establish a university in Tashkent.

The private university, which will be the second American university in Uzbekistan after Webster University, is set to begin operations in the 2024/2025 academic year. The university will be granted “full academic, organizational and financial independence”.

The university has been tasked with educating professionals in engineering, healthcare, information technologies, architecture and design, economics and finance, and international relations.

The graduates will receive a diploma from Arizona State University or other partner foreign universities recognized in the US (must be among the top 200 as ranked by “prestigious ranking organizations”).

The students will have the opportunity to complete part of their joint educational programs abroad, with options such as “3+1” for undergraduate studies, “1+1” for master’s programs, and others, including distance learning.

Cintana Education has committed to invest $30 million from 2024 to 2030 and $20 million from 2030 to 2035 to establish and operate the university.

According to the decree, Tashkent mayor’s office should allocate a land plot for the university campus by the next academic year.