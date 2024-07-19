The global outage of the Microsoft’s Windows operating system caused by a software error has not affected operations at international airports of Uzbekistan, the Uzbekistan Airports company’s press service said.

“All airports continue to operate normally for departures and arrivals,” the statement reads.

“In case of a failure of passenger check-in software at airlines, Uzbekistan Airports is ready to offer its own registration system as an alternative,” the company added.

The company reminded that the information on the flights' status is available on its website or by phone at +998−55−501−45−55.

A disruption in Windows-operated equipment on Friday disrupted operations of thousands of companies worldwide, including airports, airlines, banks, stock exchanges and supermarkets.

The outage could be related to a software update from CrowdStrike, a company offering cyberattack protection technology.