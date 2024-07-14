President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the news of the assassination attempt on the former US president Donald Trump during his election campaign in Pennsylvania “with deep concern”, his press secretary Sherzod Asadov said.

“The head of the state strongly condemns this act of violence and wishes Donald Trump a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

Donald Trump was wounded in his ear as a result of a shooting during his campaign rally on Sunday evening. The federal authorities said the incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt. The shooter was shot by the secret service snipers.